Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Truckie allegedly found with five bags brimming with $2.75m

by Tiffanie Turnbull
20th Apr 2020 9:08 AM

Police have seized more than $2.75 million stuffed in shopping bags from a truckie at a NSW service station after it was allegedly smuggled in from Adelaide.

The Australian Border Force and NSW Police stopped Stephen John Molloy, 52, at a Yass service station on Thursday night and searched his prime mover truck.

They allegedly found five Woolworths esky bags brimming with more than $2.75 million in cash, as well as a stash of cannabis, a mobile phone and some electronic equipment.

Police believe the South Australian man was transporting the money between Adelaide and Sydney.

Molloy was charged with recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime and possessing a prohibited drug.

His matter was briefly mentioned at Goulburn Local Court on Friday where he was refused bail to appear in the same court on June 10.

Originally published as Truckie allegedly found with $2.75m in NSW

cash court crime drug offences editor picks

Just In

    The Office star dead at 64

    The Office star dead at 64
    • 20th Apr 2020 9:34 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Join a local virtual Anzac Day service

        premium_icon Join a local virtual Anzac Day service

        News BALLINA RSL Sub-Branch president says despite social distancing, the honour and camaraderie remain the same.

        Lennox Head could play a role in proposed NRL kick-off

        premium_icon Lennox Head could play a role in proposed NRL kick-off

        News LAKE Ainsworth sport and recreation centre could be Warriors' base.

        Stay-at-home message might just be getting through

        premium_icon Stay-at-home message might just be getting through

        News ONE person fined for breaking COVID-19 restrictions in region.

        More young writers can get on board a creative bus in region

        premium_icon More young writers can get on board a creative bus in region

        News THE StoryBoard creative writing program is set to get a second vehicle thanks to...