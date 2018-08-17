Menu
Login
A TRUCK has rolled onto its side on the Bruce Highway at Beerwah causing major delays for motorists.
A TRUCK has rolled onto its side on the Bruce Highway at Beerwah causing major delays for motorists. Warren Lynam
News

Truck rollover sees Bruce Hwy grind to halt

Matty Holdsworth
by
16th Aug 2018 5:52 PM

A TRUCK has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Beerwah causing major delays for motorists.

Initial reports suggest it has crashed into another car meaning those heading southbound to Brisbane can expect heavy delays.

Queensland Ambulance Services have responded to the crash.

They were called to the incident near the Roys Rd exit at 5.30pm.

QAS media said the truck driver is uninjured while the driver of the other car is still being assessed.

Earlier reports from motorists in the area said the semi trailer "abruptly veered off" the side of the road into the bush area.

brisbane bruce highway crash paramedic roys road sunshine coast truck rollover
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Whats On THE singing ladies are back and the 1970s are roaring.

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Whats On Elvis - An American Trilogy show is coming to the Northern Rivers

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    Whats On Ballina Players is auditioning for Beauty and the Beast

    Local Partners