Long traffic delays after truck rollover on Pacific Highway

UPDATE 12.16pm: BYRON Shire residents might have to wait for their rubbish to be collected after a council rubbish truck rolled over this morning.



"Please be aware that our rubbish collection truck has been involved in an accident this morning at the Gulgan Rd roundabout near the M1 exit at Brunswick heads," Bryon Shire Council posted on social media.



"Please avoid travelling in this area as the truck is currently blocking the exit.



"The driver has minor injuries. There appears to be extensive damage to the truck.



"Investigations into the accident are underway.



"Residents in the area are advised there may be a delay to collection services today."

UPDATE 12.10pm: TRAFFIC along the Pacific Highway will be delayed for hours to allow for an oil spill clean-up.



A Transport of NSW spokesman said the garbage truck that crashed earlier today near the entry to the on-ramp at Gulgan Rd, Brunswick Heads, has caused a major oil spill.



"There was a bit of oil involved, the initial report states the truck was leaking 60/L of oil across the entrance of the highway," he said.



"The on-ramp will be closed for some time.



"There's lots of oil on the road.



"Due to the amount of oil being spilt the clean-up will take away."



The spokesman said a towing truck was on the way.



"There's still crews trying to get to the location, but emergency services are on scene," he said.



Meanwhile, traffic has not been significantly impacted but drivers can expect some delay near the onramp.

ORIGINAL STORY: A GARBAGE truck has rolled over on the Pacific Highway near Brunswick Heads.

Emergency services are attending the highway crash, where it is understood a garbage truck has overturned on the northbound lane at Gulgan Rd.

All northbound traffic has been impacted.

More to come.