Menu
Login
News

Truck roll-over in Somerset town brings down power lines

Dominic Elsome
by
20th Dec 2018 12:14 PM | Updated: 12:50 PM

UPDATE: A patient has been transported to Ipswich hospital after an earlier crash in a Somerset town. 

The patient was in a stable condition after a truck reportedly rolled and knocked over a power pole on Cloake Street, Coominya at about 10.37am. 

Energex confirmed the crash had brought down power lines, and crews were on-scene working to resolve the issue as fast as possible. 

EARLIER: Emergency services are responding to a reports of a truck roll-over in a Somerset town earlier this morning.

The incident occurred at about 10.37am in Coominya, when a truck reportedly rolled and knocked over a power pole on Cloake Street.

Paramedics are on scene and assessing one patient.

A spokesperson confirmed the patient was not entrapped in the vehicle.

More to come.

cloake street coominya crash queensland ambulance service roll over somerset truck
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking TWO early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period on our roads.

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News Staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel.

    Local Partners