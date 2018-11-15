Menu
Login
Breaking

Truck loses load on Pacific Highway

Bill North
by
14th Nov 2018 4:35 PM
A truck lost its load impacting southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton on Wednesday afternoon, 14th November.
A truck lost its load impacting southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton on Wednesday afternoon, 14th November.

A TRUCK has lost its load impacting southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton.

It appears the Core Logistics trailer was dislodged from a truck upon entering the highway from the BP Tornik service station.

"It looks like the trailer has come off as he's turned out of the roadhouse," a passer by told The Daily Examiner at about 4.20pm today.

"Cars are still driving around it, but there are no police on scene yet to divert traffic."

At 4.36pm Live Traffic NSW reported that RMS and emergency services personnel are attending the incident near Duncans Rd, Clarenza, and advised motorists to reduce speed and exercise caution.

 

A truck lost its load impacting southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton on Wednesday afternoon, 14th November.
A truck lost its load impacting southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton on Wednesday afternoon, 14th November.
pacific highway south grafton traffic disruption truck incident
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News ORGANISATION plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways.

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News "Much sadness" after death of mentor and good friend

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    Local Partners