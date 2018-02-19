Rubbish truck's load catches alight

UPDATE 2.40PM: Clarence Valley fire fighters have worked for an hour this afternoon to put out a fire in a skip bin on the highway.

Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service district manager Stuart Watts said at about 12.50pm, they received a call to be dispatched to the Pacific Highway near Cowper to a fire in the back of a truck.

"Given the contents of the bin, Fire and Rescue NSW also responded. They were first on the scene and attacked the blaze. RFS turned up soon after and carried out operations," Mr Watts. said.

"There was a minor traffic issue to the southbound lane, which was soon resolved one the fire was contained.

"The bin was removed from the truck, which was quick thinking by the driver. The bin was out by 1.50pm."

Mr Watts said with the bin being an industrial skip full of metal and timber from a building site, there was no way to determine what started the fire.

UPDATE 2PM: A J R Richards truck carting a large rubbish skip, which caught fire, has created traffic delays on the Pacific Highway.

Rural Fire Service crews have put out the fire, but continued to pour water into the back of the skip to stop it re-igniting.

Traffic is moving on one lane of the highway while emergency services clean up the scene.

There have been no reports of injuries.

EARLIER: REPORTS have come in of a truck on fire approximately 4km north of Ulmarra Ferry.

It is understood emergency services are on their way to the scene where Southbound traffic has been affected.

The Roads and Maritime Services advise motorists travelling toward Ulmarra to delay their journey or allow extra travel time.

More information will be available as it comes to hand.