Menu
Login
Hay truck fire 75km west of Grafton
Hay truck fire 75km west of Grafton Glen Innes Fire and Rescue
Breaking

Truck fire impacts highway traffic

Adam Hourigan
by
30th Jul 2018 10:01 PM

A TRUCK fire has caused delays at Hills Lookout, 75km west of Grafton on the Gwydir Highway.

The truck, believed to carrying a load of hay, caught fire at approximately 6pm, and caused the Gwydir Highway to close in both directions with no diversions available.

Emergency services including police, fire and traffic services responded to the incident, and one lane of the highway has been reopened in alternate stop/start.

The fire has been extinguished, however authorities report it will take some time to clear the truck from the road.

Motorists are advised to drive the highway with caution.

 

 

Live traffic report of the truck fire west of Grafton.
Live traffic report of the truck fire west of Grafton. Adam Hourigan
gwydir highway truck fire
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies ALLIANCE Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program.

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    Whats On Ballina Players is auditioning for Beauty and the Beast

    POW! Superheroes unite for special fundraiser

    POW! Superheroes unite for special fundraiser

    Community Rugby club encourages kids (and big kids) to get dressed up

    Residents set to fight highway noise

    Residents set to fight highway noise

    Council News Councillor proposes extended low-noise pavement

    Local Partners