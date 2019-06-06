Menu
Login
A man has died after a truck crash on the Lismore-Bangalow Rd.
A man has died after a truck crash on the Lismore-Bangalow Rd. Marc Stapelberg
News

Truck driver killed after semi-trailer crash

6th Jun 2019 6:22 AM | Updated: 7:50 AM

UPDATE, 7.50am: AN AMBULANCE NSW spokesman said they dispatched four road crews to last night's truck crash, but were unable to save the driver, died at the scene.

"We first got the call at 11.35pm last night and had four ambulance crews arrive at the incident," he said.

"We were responding to report that a truck had rolled.

"When we arrived the patient on scene did not require transport."

The Lismore-Bangalow Rd at Binna Burra is closed after a fatal truck crash.
The Lismore-Bangalow Rd at Binna Burra is closed after a fatal truck crash.

 

Original story: A TRUCK driver has died after his semi-trailer rolled on the Lismore-Bangalow Rd at Binna Burra last night.

About 11.35pm, emergency services were called after an eastbound a semi-trailer, carrying timber, left the road and rolled.

The male driver died at the scene. A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

The road is currently closed in both directions and is expected to be closed for several hours while the salvage operation takes place.

Diversions are in place, and drivers are urged to use the Bruxner Highway, which will add about 45 minutes to your journey.

Tow trucks, emergency services, the RMS and council workers are still at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

More Stories

bangalow binna burra fatal crash lismore truck crash
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Borrowers set to receive interest rate relief from bcu

    Borrowers set to receive interest rate relief from bcu

    News They will pass on the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate cut of 0.25 per cent.

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    News “I’d let the cops know and your neighbours too."

    Leaders’ TV spat fires up voters

    Leaders’ TV spat fires up voters

    Politics “Newstart hasn’t raised since I was one year old."

    Inside Aussie families’ ice hell

    Inside Aussie families’ ice hell

    News 'Parents are unavailable to protect their children'