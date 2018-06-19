Menu
Login
The back of the B-double was on its side, blocking both directions of the Pacific Highway.
The back of the B-double was on its side, blocking both directions of the Pacific Highway. Ryan Brown
News

Truck crash at notorious corner on Pacific Highway

Caitlan Charles
by
18th Jun 2018 10:04 PM | Updated: 19th Jun 2018 7:18 AM

WATCH: Dramatic footage of the Ulmarra truck crash

UPDATE, 7.20am: THERE are now alternating traffic conditions in place on the Pacific Highway after last night's truck crash at Ulmarra.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

UPDATE, Tuesday 6am: THE Pacific Highway is still closed in both directions at Ulmarra after a truck crash last night.

A B-double is on its side and Live Traffic NSW is warning drivers to take the Summerland Way if travelling between Ballina and Grafton.

The truck crash happened just before 9.45pm last night.

Vehicle recovery is expected to take place this morning, with a heavy tow truck and RMS on scene.

Southbound traffic is being held at the site but northbound drivers should use the Summerland Way until the crash site is cleared.

UPDATE: Parts of the Clarence Valley experienced blackouts following a truck crash in Ulmarra.

Nearly 1000 homes were impacted overnight.

The outage was from Brushgrove, to Tucabia and South Grafton. 

Power outages in Clarence following truck track
Power outages in Clarence following truck track

 

EARLIER: THERE has been a crash on a notorious section of the Pacific Highway. 

At about 9.45 tonight, a b-double heading north was involved in a collision at Ulmarra. The crash is near King St, and is impacting traffic northbound. 

Emergency services and Roads and Maritime are attending the scene. 

More details to come.

B-double involved in crash at Ulmarra
B-double involved in crash at Ulmarra
crash lets not wait pacific highway truck crash ulmarra

Top Stories

    Two men now charged with manslaughter over Ballina death

    Two men now charged with manslaughter over Ballina death

    Crime They have been refused bail and will appear in Ballina Local Court over Aaron Marks' death. A woman has also been charged with hindering the investigation.

    Musical snapshot from Daniel Champagne

    Musical snapshot from Daniel Champagne

    Whats On He is performing on the Northern Rivers this Friday

    Boys embrace musical theatre for high school performance

    Boys embrace musical theatre for high school performance

    Community Most of the 110 students in the cast are boys

    Second chance for popular Alstonville rodeo

    Second chance for popular Alstonville rodeo

    Whats On The event will raise money for an important cause

    Local Partners