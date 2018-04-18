Menu
A truck carrying a load of milk has crashed into wetlands near Lethebrook.
News

Milk truck rolls off Bruce Highway and into wetlands

Jessica Lamb
by
18th Apr 2018 12:24 PM

A TRUCK driver has escaped injury after the truck he was driving rolled into a body of water just off the Bruce Hwy in Lethebrook this morning.

Officer in charge of Proserpine police Mark Flynn said the crash occurred at 1.30am when the southbound truck left the Bruce Hwy and rolled in Thompsons Creek.

The 50-year-old driver from Wulguru was able to free himself from the truck and told police he swerved to miss an animal.

 

 

A spokesperson for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed two crews attended at 1.40am after the semi-trailer laden with a load of milk was found on it's side on the corner of Lethebrook Rd and the Bruce Hwy.

 

Recovery efforts are underway after a truck crashed on the Bruce Hwy south of Proserpine this morning.
After initial concerns about leaking diesel QFES said the area was made safe.

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance said an ambulance attended at 1.53am but no injuries had occurred.

 

A truck has crashed on the Bruce Hwy about 10kms south of Proserpine.
Whitsunday Times

