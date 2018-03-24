Menu
Corrosive liquids onboard crashed b-double

Emergency services are at the scene on a truck crash near Bangalow. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate.
Hamish Broome
Update, 10.45am: A B-DOUBLE truck which ran into a ditch near Bangalow this morning was carrying hazardous materials.

Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said a HAZMAT team was tasked to the scene on the northbound off-ramp of the Pacific Highway.

The truck lost control and veered into a 1m ditch earlier this morning.

Fortunately upon investigation the corrosive liquid being carried by the truck were not found to be leaking.

Recovery of the vehicle has now commenced.

Bangalow firefighters are still on the scene asisting the RMS with the clean up operation.

Under RMS regulations, vehicles carrying dangerous goods are prohibited from using the Ewingsdale tunnel.

Northbound vehicles must exit the Pacific Highway at Bangalow, and use the old highway (Hinterland Way) to return to the highway further north at Ewingsdale.

 

Original, 9.05am: A TRUCK crash this morning near Bangalow has forced the closure of an off-ramp on the Pacific Highway.

Live traffic NSW is reporting the northbound Pacific Highway off-ramp just east of the town has been closed.

Emergency services are on the scene as well as a heavy tow truck and RMS staff.

A police source said no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

It is unknown how long the lane will be closed for.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

Northbound motorists driving to Bangalow and surrounds can exit the highway at Ewingsdale.

