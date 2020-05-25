Menu
Highway closed after crash at Alstonville

Alison Paterson
by
25th May 2020 8:35 AM | Updated: 9:15 AM
UPDATE, 9.05am: PARAMEDICS have treated a woman injured in a crash between a car and a small truck.

She has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said the woman was on her way to the emergency department.

"One patient, a woman has been transported by road ambulance crew to Lismore Base Hospital," he said.

"The truck driver did not require transportation."

The Bruxner Highway is closed in an eastbound direction, and westbound traffic is also affected.

Drivers can expect moderate delays.

 

UPDATE, 8.50am: AMBULANCE crews are treating a number of people at the scene of a crash between a car and a truck on the Bruxner Hwy this morning.

An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing the drivers of the car and the small truck.

"The driver of the car is a woman who is currently being treated," she said.

Other emergency services, including police, are at the scene of the crash.

LiveTraffic has advised drivers to take extra care and allow additional travel time.

More to come.

 

UPDATE, 8.40am: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and three NSW Ambulance crews are on scene at a crash on the Bruxner Highway.

"The incident occurred around 200m past the overpass on the way to Ballina on the Bruxner Hwy

"We got the call at 8.15am and have two road crews on scene and the Westpac Helicopter who came straight across from the rescue at Lennox Head."

He said the truck driver has a shoulder injury and the person in the car has lacerations to the hand.

More to come.

There is a crash between a truck and a car at Alstonville.
Original story: A crash between a truck and a car on the Bruxner Highway is affecting traffic this morning.

According to NSW Live Traffic, the crash happened near Kays Lane at Alstonville just after 8.20am.

Westbound traffic is being affected.

Drivers are being urged to take extra care in the area and expect some delays.

More to come.

