Cat 2 cyclone to bring in the New Year

The Barron River Falls in full flood on Sunday afternoon. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

MOTHER Nature is expected to bring the New Year in with a blow as the tropical low tracking west in the Gulf of Carpentaria is expected to head east and cross the coast near Aurukun as a Category 2 storm.

If the system forms into a cyclone it will be called Penny and be the second cyclone to affect North Queensland this season.

Forecaster with the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) Jessica Gardner said on average four tropical cyclones form each year with each of those systems a one in four chance of crossing the coast.

"In terms of movement at the moment it will head west and head back east. Before crossing the coast as a Category 2 and will weaken to a Category 1 and then weaken again," she said.

Ms Gardner said more heavy rain is expected to accompany the storm as it tracks across the Cape York Peninsular.

On January 3 the BOM has the system due north of Cooktown.

Regional harbour masters of Weipa, Thursday Island and Skardon River have issued a Yellow Alert.

"Vessel operators should take all necessary precautions and follow the extreme weather plans for this port," the alert reads.

Crowds of people have visited Barron Falls lookout to glimpse huge amounts of water going over the falls. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

Moderate flood levels will continue in the Daintree River at Daintree Village today.

Up to 77mm of rainfall has been recorded across the catchment area in the 24 hours to 9.00am this morning.

Areas of heavy rainfall are forecast to continue over the next few days with further river level rises expected across the Daintree and Mossman River catchments.

River levels are falling in the Mulgrave and Russell Rivers, no heavy rainfall is forecast for the remainder of Monday, however a flood watch is in place for coastal catchments north of Cardwell which includes the Barron River.

Fast flowing water at Stocklands Shopping Centre in Earlville at the weekend. Picture: Cairns & Surrounding Area Bad Drivers Exposed

A severe weather warning, reissued this morning, remains in effect for the Cape York Peninsula, parts of Far Northern coast and the Atherton Tablelands.

Heavy rain and damaging winds likely across Far North Queensland, abnormally high tides likely through Torres Strait, the BOM warns.

Already in December at the Cairns Airport 754.4mm has fallen exceeding a long standing record of 649mm set in 1942 but so far shy of the all-time record of 919mm set in 1973.