Trolls cruelly mock bride-to-be's 'tin foil' engagement ring
A newly-engaged woman has been targeted by trolls in a Facebook group after proudly sharing a photo of her new engagement ring.
After proudly sharing a photo of her beloved ring, the bride was criticised in the comments about its minimalist design. The ring, available on Etsy - has a thin band and a single natural diamond.
The woman wrote in the wedding Facebook group, "My bf and I ordered my ring online and I am in LOVE with it", according to The Sun.
Commenters in the group savaged the the ring, calling it a key ring, and comparing the diamond to "tin foil".
"Why even bother having a diamond there?" one commenter asked.
"So take that keyring off your finger and show us the ring you ordered online," another said.
"It's so pitiful, I just can't. It's too sad," another said.
"I have assembled my colleagues of world class physicists and astronomers, we are building new instrumentation so we can see your f****** ring," another said.
"All I can think is paper clip," said another person.
"I guess neither of you want anyone to know you're engaged huh," said another.
The 14.4k ring, with a 14k Solid Gold Diamond Band, is available via Etsy, and comes in rose gold, gold and yellow gold. It costs a nifty $132.