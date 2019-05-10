Menu
Trolls cruelly mock bride-to-be's 'tin foil' engagement ring

by Phoebe Loomes
10th May 2019 9:02 AM

A newly-engaged woman has been targeted by trolls in a Facebook group after proudly sharing a photo of her new engagement ring.

After proudly sharing a photo of her beloved ring, the bride was criticised in the comments about its minimalist design. The ring, available on Etsy - has a thin band and a single natural diamond.

The woman wrote in the wedding Facebook group, "My bf and I ordered my ring online and I am in LOVE with it", according to The Sun.

Trolls have ridiculed a wedding ring bought off Etsy, stating the diamond looks like 'tin foil'.
Trolls have ridiculed a wedding ring bought off Etsy, stating the diamond looks like 'tin foil'. Etsy

Commenters in the group savaged the the ring, calling it a key ring, and comparing the diamond to "tin foil".

"Why even bother having a diamond there?" one commenter asked.

"So take that keyring off your finger and show us the ring you ordered online," another said.

"It's so pitiful, I just can't. It's too sad," another said.

"I have assembled my colleagues of world class physicists and astronomers, we are building new instrumentation so we can see your f****** ring," another said.

"All I can think is paper clip," said another person.

"I guess neither of you want anyone to know you're engaged huh," said another.

The 14.4k ring, with a 14k Solid Gold Diamond Band, is available via Etsy, and comes in rose gold, gold and yellow gold. It costs a nifty $132.

