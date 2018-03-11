Triumph of dreams ... it all started with one bike

A CLASSIC: Meerschaum Vale's Col McAndrew with his Triumph 1956 Speed Twin which he will show at the Northern Rivers Classic Motorcycle Club's Show and Shine at Alstonville Plaza on March 18.

MEERSCHAUM Vale's Col McAndrew triumphed in achieving a dream to buy a motorcycle about 20 years ago.

His first bike was a Triumph. He now has six.

He said it was always in the back of his mind that he wanted to buy a bike, and when he bought his first Triumph, he was hooked on the brand.

"I'm a Triumph tragic,” he said.

He said he likes the retro look of the bikes.

Mr McAndrew is a member of the Northern Rivers Classic Motorcycle Club, and is the organiser of a Show and Shine to be held at Alstonville Plaza on March 18.

He said his bikes were for "riding not hiding”, and he will enter them in the event.

The oldest bike he owns is a 1938 Triumph Tiger 80 -- but that won't be the oldest back on show in the Alstonville Plaza carpark.

Of the 100 bikes expected to be on display, Mr McAndew said there would be bikes that are in the veteran category, which means they were built before 1918, making them more than 100 years old.

Mr McAndrew said it will be the largest display of classic motorcycles on the North Coast.

"It's a good way for us to show off our bikes,” he said.

He said the show, in previous years, had brought back a lot of memories for those looking at the bikes.

The fifth annual Show and Shine also will be a fundraiser for the Northern NSW Local Health District's Cancer Institute at Lismore.

The event will be held from 9am to 1pm on Sunday, March 18.

Mr McAndrew said if it is raining on the day, the event will then be held the following Sunday.