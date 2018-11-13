Tributes flow for teen hit and killed by 4WD

TRAGIC DEATH: Jack O'Connor has been remembered as kind and hard-working.

TRIBUTES are flowing for the 18-year-old Noosa man who was killed when he was struck by a four-wheel-drive along Eumundi-Noosa Rd on Saturday night.

Friends of Jack O'Connor are paying respects to a life taken too soon on his Facebook page with an outpouring of condolences for his devastated family.

"You were always the kindest and hardest working person, you put your family and friends before anyone else," Will Christie wrote.

"Rest in peace you beautiful young man," Riley O'Dwyer said.

Holly Moylan said: "There are no words to describe how much you meant to so many people and how unfair this is".

The former St Teresa's student graduated Year 12 last year and was studying at Griffith University.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a driver alerted emergency services to the incident on Eumundi-Noosa Rd, Noosa about 11pm.

She said the incident is under forensic investigation, but early reports do not suggest it was a hit and run, nor that drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Jack had been at a party in Doonan and was on his way home when the accident occurred.

Michael Cookman said his son was one of the first people on the scene and had been at the same party.

"The boy left the party (Doonan) in an Uber and for some reason he exited the Uber and was left to walk along Eumundi-Noosa Road," he said on Facebook.

"Tragically he was subsequently hit by a car."

Officers commenced CPR upon arrival, but a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the 18-year-old victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Traffic was redirected from the roundabout at the corner of Eumundi-Noosa Rd, heading towards Emu Mountain Rd.

The QPS spokeswoman said following a fatal incident, all vehicles are taken away to be examined and mechanically inspected.