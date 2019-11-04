Menu
Login
News

Tributes flow for TV star found dead

by AP, staff writers
4th Nov 2019 8:47 AM

Brian Tarantina, a character actor who was most recently known for his role in The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, has died in his Manhattan home. He was 60.

The New York Police Department said officers responded to the apartment on West 51st Street shortly before 1am on Saturday.

They found Tarantina on his couch, fully clothed but unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Page Six reports that "a number of prescriptions and glassine envelopes with a white powder inside were recovered" from the scene.

 

Brian Tarantina, pictured here in January, has died aged 60. Picture: AP
Brian Tarantina, pictured here in January, has died aged 60. Picture: AP

The cause of death was being determined by the medical examiner. Tarantina's manager Laurie Smith said he had recently had a severe illness. "We are shocked and saddened at the passing of this wonderful actor and good friend," she said.

On Mrs. Maisel, Tarantina played an MC at a comedy club called the Gaslight.

The show's star, Rachel Brosnahan, remembered him as "hilarious and talented" in an Instagram post. "So deeply sad to hear about the passing of Brian Tarantina. He was hilarious and talented and kind and an all around golden f***ing weirdo. Our family of weirds won't be the same without him," she wrote. Her co-star Alex Borstein also posted her own expletive-laden tribute.

The show's official Twitter account also posted a tribute to Tarantina:

 

In January, Tarantina was at the Screen Actors Guild Awards when the show won the comedy series ensemble category.

Tarantina had roles in a number of television shows and movies, including Gilmore Girls and BlacKkKlansman.

More Stories

actor brian tarantina celebrity marvellous mrs. maisel tribute tv star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Would you like some tsunami awareness with your coffee?

        Would you like some tsunami awareness with your coffee?

        News SES will offer some details on how to deal with an emergency.

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Opinion Former ACCC chair Allan Fels writes about Australia's right to know.

        A wicked way to re-tell a classic tale

        A wicked way to re-tell a classic tale

        Whats On Ballina Players's production of Wicked opens on November 8

        Lennox artist wins with Manus short film

        Lennox artist wins with Manus short film

        Movies Angus McDonald picked up top gong with a documentary