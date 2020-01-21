Tributes flow for slain Bandidos bikie boss

Bandidos Central West Chapter President Shane De Britt was shot dead on a rural property in NSW. Picture: Facebook

A BANDIDO bikie chief who was shot in the head in a mid-morning home execution has been remembered as a "lovely fellow" by his family and a "one percenter" by the motorcycle gang's branches in Italy and Denmark.

Central West Chapter President, Shane 'Wock' De Britt was shot in the head at his home on Catombal Rd, Eurimbla, 70km northwest of Orange at 10.50am on Tuesday morning.

Police found the 60-year-old's body inside the property with a gunshot wound to his head.

They revealed Mr De Britt was the Central West Chapter President of the Bandidos.

Police are now speaking to his associates along with his family and friends to piece together why Mr De Britt was murdered.

A De Britt family member told The Daily Telegraph they knew he was involved in the bikies but he was a family man.

"I knew he was interested in the bikies … that was his life," she said.

"When he came to family functions he was a lovely fellow but I hadn't spoken to him personally for a couple of years.

"It was a big shock, to us he was a lovely fellow. I haven't spoken to his mother yet because she was very upset.

"He was a very nice fellow and he did wood-turning. He was a very nice fellow."

Police dismantled a Bandidos’ clubhouse in the state’s Central West last year. Picture: NSW Police

The infamous gang's motto is "we are the people our parents warned us about".

Cops late last year raided and dismantled a Bandidos' club house in the state's Central West, where they found Bandidos' paraphernalia and a replica firearm.

Neighbours who live on Catombal Rd said he used to live in the nearby town of Cumnock with his wife but had moved to the rural home about four years ago.

"I didn't really know them really at all, I waved at them when they went by in their car," one said.

Since his death, international branches of the Bandidos have posted tributes to Mr De Britt.

"Great man great brother and my friend ride high in the skies miss our chats already upmost Love Loyalty Respect," a member of the Denmark chapter wrote on Facebook.

Bandidos MC Italy wrote also posted on their Facebook page.

"Rest in peace Bandido Wock 1%er," it said.

The Bandidos Motorcycle Club was formed in 1966 in Texas and the first Australian branch opened in 1983.