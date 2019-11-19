Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Josh Frydenberg
Josh Frydenberg
News

Treasurer wants over-65s to work longer

by AAP
19th Nov 2019 10:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The federal treasurer wants older Australians to retrain and work longer to help improve the national economy.

Josh Frydenberg will use a speech this evening to say he wants higher employment rates for over-65s to help grow an economy burdened with debt.

"As a nation, we need to effectively leverage the three P's - population, participation and productivity - to meet this challenge," Mr Frydenberg will tell the Committee for Economic Development of Australia.

Workforce participation for over-65s is 14.6 per cent, up from six per cent 20 years ago.
Workforce participation for over-65s is 14.6 per cent, up from six per cent 20 years ago.

He will also reinforce the government's determination to deliver a surplus.

"At $19 billion per annum, our interest bill is more than double what we invest in childcare and nearly as much as we spend on schools," the treasurer will say.

"Our debt burden represents not just a cost to the budget and therefore every taxpayer, but also an opportunity cost as it constrains the government's ability to invest in other areas.

"If we don't remain fiscally disciplined today, the next generation will have to pick up the bill tomorrow."

 

 

 

 

 

This discipline would require calm and considered decisions, not "knee-jerk reactions" to economic events or requests for government funds.

Mr Frydenberg will tell the dinner crowd that workforce participation for over-65s was 14.6 per cent, up from six per cent 20 years ago.

MORE NEWS:

Big changes for Aussie workers in 'death industry'

Abbott enters Australia-China row with Keating

Abbott enters Australia-China row with Keating

 

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg wants Australians aged over-65s to help ease the burden on the economy by working longer. Picture: Kym Smith
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg wants Australians aged over-65s to help ease the burden on the economy by working longer. Picture: Kym Smith

But he will say 80 per cent of education happens before Australians turn 21.

"This will have to change if we want to continue to see more Australians stay engaged in work for longer," he will say.

He will point to Australia's higher life expectancy, a growing national median age and the shrinking number of working-age Australians.

Australians aged 65 or over represent 16 per cent of the population.

More Stories

aged australians boost economy retirement age

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news you can use plus great rewards

        Local news you can use plus great rewards

        News From today we are changing too to keep you better informed every day of the week.

        Your questions answered on Premium digital subscription

        Your questions answered on Premium digital subscription

        News What Australia's best value digital news deal will give you

        Tracey hangs up her fundraising fascinator

        premium_icon Tracey hangs up her fundraising fascinator

        Life Her lavish events got a well-kown local lady hancuffed once

        How you can win a river of cash

        premium_icon How you can win a river of cash

        Business Incentive designed to drive business