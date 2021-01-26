Travellers are faking negative COVID tests

Brazen travellers trying to avoid an expensive negative coronavirus test are faking their results by editing them online.

Currently, anyone returning to the UK must have a negative Covid test, taken no more than 72 hours before travelling.

The new rules were introduced earlier this month along with a mandatory quarantine for all arrivals in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus.

However, negative tests can cost between £100 and £300, depending on the clinic, making it a pricey addition to a holiday for families.

To avoid this, some travellers are faking tests, which can include changing the date or name of the person on the document.

One man, who faked results himself, told Vice: "I just fired up Photoshop and changed the date."

Another person said they went a much simpler route - and used Microsoft Paint to change the date of an old test he had taken before so he didn't have to pay for it again.

Travellers run the risk of being turned away from boarding their flight, or even arrested.

Forty travellers attempting to enter Croatia via the land border with fake tests last week were detained, with police warning they could face up to three years in prison, according to local media.

A number of countries now require negative tests taken before travelling. Picture: EPA

Last year, some people were charging up to £150 to help people falsify their documents to get a negative coronavirus test.

Another traveller said: "We needed a Covid-19 test for a family member and I spoke to one travel agent and he said, 'Get it done and even if it comes out positive we will provide a negative one for you for £50'."

A number of destinations now require the test - Germany is the latest country to require a negative coronavirus test from all arrivals, along with France, Spain, Italy and Greece.

Brits can't go on holiday right now due to the UK lockdown, which bans all non-essential travel abroad.

New rules are expected to be introduced this week which will enforce a mandatory hotel quarantine when arriving at a UK airport.

Similar to schemes in Australia and New Zealand, passengers would have to pay to stay at the hotel for 10 days which could cost up to £2,400.

The government is in talks with hotels including IHG, who own Holiday Inn, to be part of the new restrictions.

Originally published as Travellers are faking negative Covid tests by Photoshopping results