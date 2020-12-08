Traveller lands in Victoria with virus symptoms

Victoria has maintained its streak of no new coronavirus cases despite the first international arrivals touching down in Melbourne on Monday

Despite an international traveller landing on Monday with symptoms of COVID-19, the state recorded its 39th straight virus-free day on Tuesday.

The person was transferred to South Wharf's Novotel hotel, which is being used as a "hot hotel" for complex medical cases.

The suspected positive case was among the first international flights to touch down in Melbourne in nearly six months and one of 253 passengers to test the state's reset hotel quarantine program.

International arrivals are transferred to hotel quarantine after touching down in Melbourne on Monday. Picture: Ian Currie/NCA NewsWire

Eight other international arrivals were transferred to the Novotel due to their complex health needs but were not suspected of having the virus.

The Holiday Inn on Flinders will be the city's second "hot hotel", while passengers without special medical attention were transferred to the Pan Pacific hotel at South Wharf and the Park Royal at Melbourne Airport.

Five international flights carrying about 155 passengers from Singapore, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and New Zealand are scheduled to arrive in Melbourne on Tuesday.

There were 7043 tests for coronavirus on Monday.

