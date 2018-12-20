Travel blogger slammed for ‘fake’ posts

A travel blogger who had been caught editing snaps of herself in different locations in Paris has confessed to her more than 510,000 followers it wasn’t her finest photoshop moment.

Johanna Olsson recently travelled to France, well so it seemed, after she shared a series of beautiful pictures from the "city of love".

But it didn't take long for her followers to realise some things didn't add up.

In one image where the 28-year-old Swedish blogger is seen enjoying a big glass of red wine at a luxurious restaurant in the heart of the Palais du Louvre, you can see a subtle white line around her body.

"HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA This is the fakest picture I've ever seen. You're kidding right?" one person wrote, while another said, "Omg why do you photoshop yourself in places so much?"

Others were also quick to point her out as a "big fake" as the blogger had clearly superimposed herself into some scenes, while other images had been edited to make them more Instagram-worthy.

It’s clear that Swedish travel blogger Johanna Olsson has been superimposed.

In another photo she is seen posing in front of the Eiffel Tower as her glamorous dress effortlessly drapes over the stone wall where she sits - however, her followers didn't buy it, particularly drawing attention to the enhanced sunset behind her.

"Can someone help her photoshop her photos?" one person said.

After the suspicious-looking snaps were pulled apart by Swedish media organisations, Johanna took to her Instagram Story to admit that she'd done a bit of editing.

Here it’s obvious the edge of her dress (where it lifts) is edited along with the sunset.

She said: "I wanted to talk a little bit about the pictures I posted in Paris.

"So I did one picture, shot it and didn't think it looked that nice … so I took a different background and put the background into it.

"And when I put it up nobody noticed so I thought, 'this is good'.

"So I admit it wasn't my finest photoshop skills. Now in Sweden this thing has gone crazy and TV shows want me to come on and talk about my 'fake travelling'.

It looks like she’d been added into this shot.

Admitting "It's a bit ridiculous" Johanna pointed out that there are a lot of influencers out there that photoshop in birds and rainbows, saying she could have done that, but she didn't.

"I just wanted to make that clear that I was in Paris, but I did photoshop the background."

Despite people calling her a "fake" the blogger refuses to take down the posts "because it's a collaboration".

"And they're nice pictures - it's a good outfit!"

She took to her Insta story to set the record straight.