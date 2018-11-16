Napa in firing line for blockbuster move

THE Roosters are resigned to losing their premiership prop Dylan Napa to the Bulldogs in time for the 2019 season.

Napa has been heavily linked to the Bulldogs as a replacement for David Klemmer if, as expected, he joins the Knights.

Queensland prop Napa, 26, is reportedly considering a three-year deal worth about $2 million with the Bulldogs.

The Roosters are not expected to stand in Napa's way if he chooses to leave the club with a year remaining on his contract.

Napa has about a week to decide but would be an immediate replacement once Klemmer goes, and a much-needed signing boost for the Bulldogs.

The Roosters don't have the money to upgrade and extend Napa's deal, which lasts until the end of 2019.

It's believed money on offer from the Bulldogs is around $600,000 a season for three years.

Matt Lodge set to follow Bennett to Rabbitohs?

Wayne Bennett has had a major influence on Matt Lodge.

WITH Wayne Bennett set to join the Rabbitohs, possibly as early as next season, it is possible Matt Lodge could follow him.

The young prop is yet to re-sign with Brisbane for 2019.

Incoming Broncos coach Anthony Seibold was on the Melbourne coaching staff when Lodge was sacked by Craig Bellamy two years before his infamous New York rampage.

It remains to be seen if Seibold would be willing to work with Lodge at the Broncos.

Lodge also attributes Bennett with helping him turn his life around after the toughest period of his life and could be tempted to continue playing under Bennett's guidance.

Bennett is a big fan of Lodge's playing style and he would be an ideal replacement for one or both of the Burgess twins, if they are forced out of South Sydney due to their high asking prices.