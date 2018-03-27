Menu
News

Tram derails and slams into bus shelter

by Chanel Kinniburgh

COMMUTERS in Melbourne's inner-northwest can expect traffic chaos this morning after a tram derailed and mounted a footpath in Ascot Vale.

The tram crashed into a fire hydrant and bus shelter at the intersection of Ascot Vale Rd and Maribyrnong Rd.

Workers clean up the scene where a tram derailed and crashed. Picture: Nicole Garmston
The 49-year-old driver was the only person on board when the tram left the tracks at 12.20am.

Heavy haulage moved the banged up tram back to the middle of the road about 6am.

It comes on a morning of traffic chaos with motorists travelling inbound from Geelong also facing long delays after a truck fire.

The tram is towed pulled back onto the tracks. Picture: Nicole Garmston
Due to the tram crash Ascot Vale Rd will remain closed in both directions between Moonee Ponds Junction and Maribyrnong Rd until about 8am.

The tram is pulled back to the tracks. Picture: Nicole Garmston
Drivers are being advised to take Mt Alexander Rd as an alternative.

Fawkner Highway Patrol members are investigating and the Sunshine driver is expected to be charged with careless driving.

Yarra Trams have stood down the driver while they conduct an independent probe.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

