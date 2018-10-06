Queensland colt Sesar rules in the Roman Consul Stakes

SESAR - that was some win.

He couldn't keep up early, was five lengths behind the second-last horse mid-race, was still chasing the entire field into the straight, hugged the rails and burst through to score comfortably at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

But this spectacular effort didn't come against moderate rivals, it was the Group 2 $300,000 Roman Consul Stakes (1200m) and he proved too good for some highly rated three-year-olds.

Steve O'Dea, 41, who trains at Eagle Farm in Brisbane, had never had a Sydney winner before. He left Randwick Saturday afternoon with a double including a stakes success after the wins of Doubt Defying and Sesar.

"I've been training for 12 years and this would be my best at the races,'' O'Dea said.

"I had never had a Sydney winner before. I've only had a handful of runners here over the years so to come here and have the two half-brothers win on the same day is really satisfying.''

Sesar ($7.50) finishing powerfully along the rails to spear past a game Sandbar ($3.70) to win by one-and-a-quarter lengths, with Spin ($6.50) more than four lengths away third.

It was a dominant win on the line by the Brisbane colt - but O'Dea conceded he wasn't feeling all that confident mid-race.

Trainer Steve O'Dea looks on after winning with Sesar at Randwick. Picture: Getty Images

"They were hectic early,'' O'Dea said. "I can't say I wasn't worried in the first half of the race when he was off the bridle chasing.

"He was starting to struggle coming to the turn, but the run came on the fence and there was plenty of room there and he went through his gears.

"Usually with those horses off the bridle chasing the whole way they tend to peak on their runs but he has finished off very strongly.

"It really is satisfying to get this colt to come here first up as a three-year-old. He showed so much raw ability last 'prep' so for him to go on and do what he's done today was really pleasing.''

Sesar was able to run the 1200m in 1min 9.91sec despite the heavy track conditions, although jockey Jason Collett was also worried that some of his more highly fancied rivals might be too speedy for his colt.

"He was struggling to keep up early, I was riding him along and it wasn't until about the 600m he got on to the back of them,'' Collett said.

"I was a bit happier when we got to the turn as we had caught them but I wasn't sure if I made the right decision going back to the inside. I could see the favourite Sandbar going through and I followed him.

"I had plenty of horse and I knew he was going to be strong late."

Jason Collett was a happy man after the Roman Consul Stakes. Picture: AAP

O'Dea, who has 46 boxes at Eagle Farm and 25 horses from Sesar's owner, Jamie Walter's Proven Thoroughbreds Syndicate, on his books, said the Roman Consul Stakes winner would not follow the traditional route - the Group 1 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m) at Flemington on Derby Day.

"I think he showed today he will definitely be better suited over further,'' O'Dea said.

"As he is a colt there were thoughts of going to the Coolmore but with the run under his belt he could be run off his legs.

"We will aim him at the Gothic Stakes at Caulfield over 1400m in two weeks and then Carbine Club Stakes at 1600m at Flemington. He will like the big track at Flemington.''

Jockey Corey Brown gave Sandbar every chance but conceded the favourite was beaten by a superior horse on the day.

"Sandbar ran 'good' but again he's run into one better on the day,'' Brown said.

"He had a great run, travelled up like he was the winner, but just ran into one better than him.''