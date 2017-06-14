22°
News

WATCH: Witness expresses anger after train fatality

Cathy Adams
| 14th Jun 2017 12:05 PM Updated: 3:53 PM
A 60-year-old woman was killed when an XPT train hit the car she was in at Kyogle this morning.
A 60-year-old woman was killed when an XPT train hit the car she was in at Kyogle this morning. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHEN David Page looked out into his paddock this morning, a tragedy he had been dreading for years began unfolding in front of him.

"The XPT sounds a warning horn as it approaches the crossing," he said.

"This morning, it blew, and blew, and blew.

TRAIN CRASH: Grim pictures from fatal XPT collision

"I looked up, and there was a train with a car in front of it coming down the track."

Mr Page, who has lived at the property where the train came to rest, was angry and upset as he described the crash that killed a local who lived nearby.

He has been campaigning for four years to have warning lights installed at the Andrews Street/ Yongurra Street intersection in Kyogle to avoid such a tragedy.

 

A 60-year-old woman was killed when an XPT train hit the car she was in at Kyogle this morning.
A 60-year-old woman was killed when an XPT train hit the car she was in at Kyogle this morning. Marc Stapelberg

He said the crossing, within the town boundaries, has "no lights, just a sign, blind corners on both sides, and the XPT is so silent".

"This (the crash) is exactly what I have been warning them about for four years."

Mr Page has campaigned local politicians, the council, and the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) to have lights installed at the crossing - within town boundaries - to warn of oncoming trains.

 

A 60-year-old woman was killed when an XPT train hit the car she was in at Kyogle this morning.
A 60-year-old woman was killed when an XPT train hit the car she was in at Kyogle this morning. Marc Stapelberg

He said the current sign and warning horn from an oncoming train are not adequate as there have been numerous near-misses at the crossing.

"I have told them the amount of near misses is ridiculous," he said.

Mr Page said the track is not considered a high enough priority as only a dozen properties are beyond the track, but said the road is used by school children and bike riders, and is dangerous.

"What's one life," he said, in questioning the cost of installing the lights.

"No-one listened to me. Nothing can be done to bring this woman back."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  editors picks northern rivers community train crash

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Weather system weakens, but rain isn't over yet

Weather system weakens, but rain isn't over yet

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology, Steph Spackman said showers are expected to persist with moderate falls for the remainder of the week.

Sharing the stories of leaving their homelands

Highlighting Refugee Week from June 18-24.

Stories by people being held in community, on and offshore detention

Games goal for hectic teacher

CHASING DREAM: Casino boxer Karlee Mc Pherson has her sights set on the Commonwealth Games next year.

Karlee McPherson has her sights set on representing Australia

Radio jock living on air in Paradise

THE GANG: Graeme Stuart on his last day with gardening guru Phil Dudman and cooking presenter Julie Ray.

ABC announcer moving to local radio

Local Partners

Nets came up in nick of time

ANTI-SHARK net activist says govt avoided PR disaster.

LISTEN: BoM predict heavy rainfall for the weekend

STORMY WEATHER: Heavy rain could cause flash flooding across the Northern Rivers so take extra care on the roads.

Prepare for stormy weather this long weekend

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Channel 10 in strife: This is where the trouble began

Within 18 months of the change, Ten had gone from being the most profitable TV network in the country to losing millions of dollars

Hey Dad star opens up about abuser Robert Hughes

Robert Hughes and Sarah Monahan in a scene from the Channel Seven Hey Dad!

Outside the court, victims cried and said they were “overjoyed”.

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

Robert Irwin’s Aussie accent confuses host Steve Harvey on Celebrity Family Feud.

Steve Harvey had no idea what exactly the 13-year-old said.

Safran in spotlight at Byron Writers Festival

John Safran has released a new book, Depends What you Mean by Extremist: Going Rogue with Australian Deplorables.

John Safran explores extremism in latest book

Carrie Bickmore: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

Waleed Aly and Carrie Bickmore on tonight’s show.

Carrie Bickmore's sorry: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

How Adam West went to an orgy, and was kicked out

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, his family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West was kicked out of an orgy in a way only Adam West could.

Mia Freedman criticised for ‘humiliating’ interview

Mia Freedman is the founder of Mamamia and recently interviewed prominent American author Roxane Gay, who has written a memoir about her weight battles.

Mia Freedman has copped it for "humiliating" author about her weight

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Gorgeous Home, Great Investment

118 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Contact Agent

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby's vibrant town centre. Set on a large 1096 sqm block with rear...

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 Contact Agent

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

Immaculate Character Home With Views, Pool &amp; Creek Frontage

206 Upper Coopers Creek Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 3 2 2 $865,000 to...

Properties like this do not come around very often. This beautifully hand crafted character home is perfectly positioned to capture sweeping northerly views of...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Situated on a 575m2 elevated block at the end of...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 $2,600,000 ...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Expansive Estate with DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

Mortgagee In Possession - Must Sell

2/136 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 8th July...

This modern duplex is one of two positioned opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in the sand...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 1 Price Guide:...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!