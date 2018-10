CRASH: A train travelling on Pleystowe Connection Road has been involved in a traffic incident.

CRASH: A train travelling on Pleystowe Connection Road has been involved in a traffic incident. Stuart Quinn

A TRAIN travelling in Pleystowe collided with a car last night on Pleystowe Connection Road.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said all emergency services attended the incident.

He said fortunately all parties involved had avoided injury and no patients were transported from the scene.

More to come.