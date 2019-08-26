Trailer released for Breaking Bad movie

The original Breaking Bad TV series starred Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

The original Breaking Bad TV series starred Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Netflix will release El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on October 11.

Aaron Paul returns as crystal meth cook Jesse Pinkman in the film written by the TV show's creator Vince Gilligan, reports The Sun.

Netflix has released a sneak preview.

The Breaking Bad series, which ran from 2008-13, focused on teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) who turns to drug crime after a lung cancer diagnosis.

He enlists the help of student Jesse, with the pair becoming major players in the criminal underworld.

Walter (Cranston) and Jesse (Paul).

In El Camino, Jesse must "come to terms with his past to forge some kind of future", the streaming service said.

It is unclear if Cranston will appear.

Netflix also released a sneak preview for the movie.

The crime drama was a beloved series by the time its final episode aired despite arriving to little fanfare.

Breaking Bad also starred Anna Gunn as Walter's wife Skyler, while RJ Mitte Jr played his son.

The series previously spawned a spin-off prequel called Better Call Saul, which starred Bob Odenkirk as a slippery lawyer.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission