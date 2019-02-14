Menu
A trailer containing over $50,000 of tools has been stolen from Brisbane's inner-north. Picture: QPS
Crime

$50,000 of tools stolen from worksite

by Sarah Matthews
14th Feb 2019 2:48 PM

Police are investigating the theft of a trailer containing over $50,000 of tradesman tools from a construction site in Brisbane's inner north two weeks ago.

The three-tonne Phoenix trailer with registration 719-QYL is believed to have been stolen from a construction site in Ashgrove in the early hours of February 5.

Police said a white Nissan Navara D22 diesel with a black snorkel, roof racks, a black flatbed tray and large rear facing tool box was seen in the area at the time.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicles or anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the theft are urged to contact police.

crime stolen tools

