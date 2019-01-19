Menu
A man in his 60's died after he became trapped under a quad bike on a Sarina property
News

Tragic death after quadbike roll in Sarina

Ashley Pillhofer
by
19th Jan 2019 10:21 AM | Updated: 12:48 PM

A MAN in his 60's has died after a "serious quadbike roll" in Sarina.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said it was not known when or how the accident happened.

"A man was found deceased by family by private property," she said.

"He was not found immediately, his son went looking for him so I don't know if (the man was trapped) for six, 12 or 24 hours."

Paramedics attended the scene of the crash after the incident was reported by family about 9.23pm yesterday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man had been under the vehicle "for some time". He said QAS paramedics could not identify the trapped person's age or gender last night because of the condition of the body.

It is reported that the vehicle rolled causing a person to be trapped.

No further information was provided.

