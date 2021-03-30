Menu
Traffic has been seriously impacted after a truck and car collided near West Ballina. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Traffic has been seriously impacted after a truck and car collided near West Ballina. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Traffic impacted after truck and car collide

Liana Boss
30th Mar 2021 9:00 AM
Police have urged motorists to take an alternate route after a crash on the Bruxner Highway near West Ballina.

Richmond Police District said in a statement on social media the incident occurred about 200m west of the new service centre, near the Pacific Highway.

They said both lanes were affected by the crash.

“Please use alternate route, expect delays as emergency crews work to clear the road,” they said.

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Bruxner Highway near West Ballina. Picture: Live Traffic NSW
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Bruxner Highway near West Ballina. Picture: Live Traffic NSW

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said they were called to the scene about 8am but their crew was not required to stay long.

On the information before him, he said it appeared no people were trapped.

He confirmed the crash involved a truck and another vehicle.

It is understood NSW Ambulance and the SES have also been at the scene.

According to Live Traffic NSW, traffic flow in the area has been severely impacted by the incident.

More to come.

