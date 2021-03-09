Menu
Works on the River Street Duplication have commenced in Ballina.
News

Traffic changes to begin in Ballina this week

Aisling Brennan
9th Mar 2021 11:48 AM
Traffic could soon get better in Ballina as work commences on the River Street Duplication project.

This project will aim to ease traffic congestion and provide four travel lanes along River Street from the Pacific Highway, West Ballina to Kerr Street, Ballina.

The first stage from Riverbend Village to Barlows Road, West Ballina will be constructed in 10 phases.

Phase 1 (adjacent to Riverbend Village) has commenced and Phase 2 (westbound lanes opposite Emmanuel Anglican College) starts this week.

Phase 1 involves service relocations, drainage works and road construction, while Phase 2 involves footpath construction and road reconstruction.

Phases 3 to 10 (between Quays Drive and Barlows Road) will commence after the busy Easter period.

The existing single travel lane will remain open during construction, however motorists should allow extra travel time to avoid possible traffic delays.

  • Traffic changes during construction include:
  • Speed limit reduction to 40km/hour in construction zones.
  • Traffic control or detours at certain times. Disruption to travel lanes will be planned outside peak traffic periods where possible.
  • Street parking will be reduced and, at times, unavailable during each particular phase. This is necessary to maintain the travel lane during construction.
  • Bus shelters will be temporarily relocated to the nearest available ‘clear zone’.
  • The right hand turn into Ronan Place will be permanently removed (commencing phase 6).

For more information and to register for project updates visit www.ballina.nsw.gov.au.

Motorists should not expect traffic delays until works commence on phase 3 after Easter.

