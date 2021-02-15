Traffic changes planned this week for Pacific Highway

The Glenugie south interchange on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacifc Highway upgrade.

The Glenugie south interchange on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacifc Highway upgrade.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway and local roads from Monday 15 to Sunday 21 February for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

From Monday, there will be up to six days of work on the Pacific Highway between the new bridge over the Richmond River at Broadwater and Devils Pulpit to carry out property access and finishing work, including landscaping maintenance, fencing and survey work.

Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h at times between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be up to four days of work on the Pacific Highway between Tyndale and Glenugie to carry out landscape maintenance.

Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h at times between 7am and 6pm.

The Glenugie south interchange on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacifc Highway upgrade.

From Tuesday the U-turn bay near Nortons Road at New Italy will be temporarily closed between 7am and 6pm for up to three days. The next available U-turn for southbound motorists is about two kilometres south near Whites Road at New Italy.

Additional changes to local roads

From Monday, there will be six days of work on Woodburn Evans Head Road between Wagner Street and Golf Link Road at Woodburn to carry out fencing and private access work. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control at times between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be six days of work on The Gap Road and Tuckombil Road at Woodburn to reinstate a bus stop and carry out pavement maintenance and private access work.

Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Paving maintenance and finishing work, including fencing and private access work, will be carried out for up to six days from Monday on Red Gate, Turners, Whites, Nardi and Swan Bay New Italy roads at New Italy.

Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

From Tuesday, there will be up to two days of work on Iluka Road at Mororo to carry out paving near the replaced koala grid.

Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control at times between 7am and 6pm.

From Wednesday, there will be up to two days of work between the Tuckombil canal and Donaldson Street at Woodburn, including Watson Street at Woodburn, to carry out road cleaning and survey work.

<< How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription >>

Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control at times between 7am and 6pm.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.