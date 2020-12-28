Menu
Tugun Tunnel.
News

Traffic changes on motorway at Tugun tunnel this week

Javier Encalada
28th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
TRAFFIC conditions will change on the Pacific Motorway at the Tugun tunnel on Tuesday night, while additional amenities are set up for the Queensland border check point.

Northbound lanes will be closed from 8pm AEDT, Tuesday December 29, to 5am AEDT Wednesday, December 30, weather permitting.

Traffic will be diverted onto the Gold Coast Highway.

Southbound lanes will be closed from 11pm AEDT Tuesday, December 29, to 1am AEDT Wednesday, December 30, weather permitting.

Traffic will be diverted onto Stewart Road and the Gold Coast Highway.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and road users.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Delays are expected.

Transport for NSW thanks road users for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

coronavirusnorthernrivers coronavirustweed nsw queensland border queensland border control tugun tunnel
Lismore Northern Star

