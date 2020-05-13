Tradies seriously hurt after wall collapses on them

Two builders have suffered serious head injuries and another two taken to hospital after a two-storey wall collapsed on them at an inner city construction site.

Four men have been taken to hospital after a wall collapsed on them at an inner-city construction site.

Two men, aged 26 and 54, suffered serious head and chest injuries after the workplace accident.

They were taken to St Vincent's Hospital for treatment with two other workers.

The Daily Telegraph understands the men were injured when a wall they were working on collapsed crushing the 26 and 54-year-old.

Emergency services were called to the worksite off Oxford St, Woollahra, about 9.15am after reports a structure had collapsed.

Two builders were seriously injured in the collapse. Picture: OnScene

Paramedics said they were confronted by a difficult scene with multiple casualties and structural challenges.

"This was a complicated job, our paramedics not only had to deal with multiple patients at different locations, but also had to deal with a structural collapse," Inspector Garren Constable from NSW Ambulance said.

Insp. Constable said paramedics had been responding to an increased number of accidents at construction sites and homes in recent months, and urged people to be vigilant when at work "and to look out for their colleagues".

All three were taken to hospital. Picture: OnScene

A spokesman for SafeWork NSW said they had been notified and were investigating what happened.

Originally published as Tradies seriously hurt in Woollahra site collapse

The double story wall fell on the men after 9am this morning. Picture: OnScene