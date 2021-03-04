Menu
Tradie’s astonishing discovery under kitchen floor
Tradie’s amazing find in kitchen cupboard

by Rebekah Scanlan
4th Mar 2021 10:21 AM

A tradie has been left stunned after finding a secret note and gift hidden under a cabinet.

British kitchen fitter, Craig Harrigan, was tearing out old units at an apartment when he discovered a small bottle and a message scrawled on the vinyl floor.

It was a message from the previous owners of the apartment in Perth, Scotland, along with a miniature bottle of Glenkinchie whisky.

Surprised by his find, Craig - who goes by the username @hooserice88 - took to TikTok to share the message he'd uncovered 20 years after it was written.

A Scottish tradie has shared the touching find he made in the base of a kitchen cupboard when ripping it out. Picture: TikTok/hooserice88
"So we're stripping out a kitchen and we found a message under the floor," he said.

The message read: "Jack and May lived here, three kids and a dog. Kitchen done up during April/May 2001.

"All the best, have a drink on us."

The video, which was captioned: "Great find. Not sure I would drink it tbh," has since gone viral, clocking up over 120,000 views since it was shared four days ago - with many praising the previous owners for the touching gesture.

"Aw that was so sweet," one said.

"That's actually so cute. Like that restores my faith in the world. Probably don't drink it if you're using power tools though," another wrote.

"How lovely is that. I might do that when mine eventually gets done," someone else said.

Others commended the choice in Scottish whiskey, revealing Craig - or the new homeowner - would be "in for a treat" when they cracked it open.

"If the seal's not broken it's fine," another agreed.

As well as a gift, there was a note from the previous owner wishing the new occupier ‘all the best’... Picture: TikTok/hooserice88
... as well as a miniature bottle of Glenkinchie whisky. Picture: TikTok/hooserice88
Some couldn't quite believe the date was 20 years ago, adding it made them feel "extremely old".

"Any other '80s kids thinking 2001 wasn't that long ago?" one said, prompting Criag to respond: "When I seen the date I thought, 'Oh not that long ago.' Until the lad with me said he wasn't even born then."

It later emerged the note was written by the tradie's client's dad - who she had bought the house from.

She has now kept the whisky and scrap of vinyl flooring as a keepsake.


Originally published as Tradie's amazing find in kitchen cupboard

