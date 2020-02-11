Menu
A local tradie has been hit with a $20,000 after failing to lodge income tax returns over eight years.
A local tradie has been hit with a $20,000 after failing to lodge income tax returns over eight years.
Tradie owing nearly $200,000 in tax slapped with hefty fine

by TESS IKONOMOU
11th Feb 2020 8:37 AM
A tradie owing the Australian Taxation Office nearly $200,000 has been slapped with a fine worth more than $20,000 after failing to lodge income tax returns over eight years.

Homestead resident Aaron Vincent Isabeth, 46, pleaded guilty to 35 charges of failing to furnish an approved form to the commissioner in Townsville Magistrates Court.

ATO prosecutor Renee Spicer told the court Isabeth had a current ATO debt of $181,538 and had failed to lodge a tax return for the financial years of 2009 to 2015, and 2017.

A final notice was sent to Isabeth warning him to lodge a return by May 10, 2018.

The ATO then sent a prosecution warning letter to the man in October that same year. The court heard Isabeth had lodged a tax return in December 2019.

Defence barrister Alex Raeburn said his client experienced severe financial stress after one of his uninsured properties containing the necessary records burnt down in 2013.

