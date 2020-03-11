Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man is due to face court today facing a string of serious charges, including allegedly making death threats and assaulting a man for trying to retrieve his own allegedly stolen work tools
A man is due to face court today facing a string of serious charges, including allegedly making death threats and assaulting a man for trying to retrieve his own allegedly stolen work tools
News

Tradie attacked for trying to retrieve his tools: police

by Luke Hayes
11th Mar 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NAKARA man, 39, is due to face court today facing a string of serious charges, including allegedly making death threats and assaulting a man for trying to retrieve his own allegedly stolen work tools.

Police superintendent Tony Deutrom said the alleged victim noticed his landscaping tools were missing from his property at around 7.30am yesterday morning.

Supt Deutrom said the victim then located his tools at a neighbour's residence, and was allegedly assaulted while trying to claim them back.

"He spoke to one of the occupants and began recovering some of the property, when a 39-year-old male ran out from the residence, verbally threatened him and punched at him repeatedly," Supt Deutrom said.

He said an altercation ensued before the neighbour allegedly threatened to get a gun and shoot the owner of the tools.

Supt Deutrom said the tradie claimed the neighbour then retreated into his house and returned, allegedly brandishing a firearm.

The tradie then hastily retreated and called police.

"Multiple police responded to the area, the area was cordoned off during the response," Supt Deutrom said.

"Police executed a search warrant on the property in Nakara. A 39-year-old male was arrested without incident."

Police then located the alleged victim's missing tools. No firearm was found during the search.

The alleged offender was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of property and threats to kill.

He was placed on remand and refused bail.

More Stories

Show More
assault threat to kill tradie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What SCU is doing right now to manage coronavirus threat

        premium_icon What SCU is doing right now to manage coronavirus threat

        News A taskforce is working with health authorities to contain the threat of a possible outbreak in Lismore and on the Gold Coast.

        Adorable! Gorgeous! But lost baby platypus need your help

        premium_icon Adorable! Gorgeous! But lost baby platypus need your help

        News Youngsters may even end up in puddles in paddocks or swimming pools

        Bluesfest is ‘low risk’ and tickets are ‘fully insured’

        premium_icon Bluesfest is ‘low risk’ and tickets are ‘fully insured’

        Health Organisers: Bluesfest Byron Bay will be going ahead as planned

        Top real estate agent calls it a day

        premium_icon Top real estate agent calls it a day

        News FROM Bourke to Ballina, this real estate agent has seen it all.