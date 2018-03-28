Toyota gives RAV4 tough new look...and a hybrid is coming

TOUGHER looks are coming to soft-roaders to make them appear more macho.
The Toyota RAV4 has had its biggest makeover in its 24-year history, with a bold new nose that gives it a truck-like appearance similar to the Tacoma, the US equivalent of the HiLux pick-up.
From the side, the squared off wheel arches are reminiscent of Jeep.
The fifth-generation model unveiled at the New York Auto Show is new from the ground up and will be offered in Australia with hybrid power for the first time.
It will arrive here in the second quarter of 2019.
Price and exact details are yet to be confirmed but the vehicle is available globally with a choice of at least three engines: 2.0- and 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol and a 2.5-litre petrol matched to a hybrid system.
Based on Toyota's latest global underpinnings the new model promises to be wider and more sure-footed than the current model, and is equipped with a new multi-link rear suspension set-up.
Despite having a lower and wider body Toyota says the new RAV4 is slightly bigger than before.
It will gain some of the same tech and hybrid hardware fitted to the new Toyota C-HR city SUV and Camry Hybrid sedan.
Although it is yet to be confirmed, the new RAV4 is expected to shift to 12 month/15,000km service intervals (as with the recently introduced Toyota C-HR and new Camry), up from the six month/10,000km intervals set for the current RAV4 and other older models in the Toyota range.
Despite the current RAV4 nearing the end of its model life - and a raft of newer competition - Toyota has posted record sales for its compact soft-roader for the past five years in a row.
In Australia, almost 300,000 RAV4s have been sold since the first one went on sale locally in 1994.
