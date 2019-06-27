Toxic printer fumes blamed for Qld attack

A NSW man accused of the attempted stabbing murder of a Gumtree seller and his elderly mother claims he was intoxicated by printer fumes at the time of the attack in Queensland.

Adam Curtis Brown, 40, from Lismore, allegedly attacked the 50-year-old man and 82-year-old woman while he was buying a printer from them in Hervey Bay in April last year.

He was denied bail in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday but indicated he would fight the charges on the grounds he did not consciously attack them.

"The only reasonable explanation for my sudden turn to violent behaviour, as I have said all along, was I was overcome by intoxicating fumes," he said.

Brown contacted the man about the printer and made strange comments leading up the the alleged attack, prosecutors say.

Brown fled in his white ute while the victims stumbled bloodied into the street and flagged down motorists for help, police say.

They underwent lengthy surgery. Brown was arrested a short time later.

Brown claims there is a lack of evidence proving he intended to harm his alleged victims but prosecutors reject that.

"The nature of the alleged offences are gross acts of gratuitous violence against two strangers," said Zachary Kaplan, of the state director of public prosecutions.

"He was armed with a knife ... He attacked a random person and then when that person fled for help, he attacked an 82-year-old woman.

"So the fact that there was protracted violence against two people ... does show there was intention to cause harm."

Justice Helen Bowskill denied Brown bail after considering the "strong crown case".

The allegations raised serious concerns about unpremeditated and unforeshadowed conduct, she said.