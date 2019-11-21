Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The officer was suspended from duty on November 20, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Queensland Correctional Services said in a statement.
The officer was suspended from duty on November 20, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Queensland Correctional Services said in a statement.
Crime

Prison officer stood down as ‘unfit for duty’

by JACOB MILEY
21st Nov 2019 6:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville prison officer has been suspended over allegations of being "unfit for duty".

The officer was suspended from duty on November 20, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Queensland Correctional Services said in a statement.

The allegations include being unfit for duty and derelict in duties at the Townsville Correctional Centre.

"As the matter is under active investigation, it is not appropriate to comment further at this time," the statement said.

"As a top-tier public safety agency, Queensland Corrective Services is committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability."

crime prison townsville correctional centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gig guide: From Tex Perkins to Beccy Cole

        premium_icon Gig guide: From Tex Perkins to Beccy Cole

        Whats On THERE are some fantastic gigs in this week's Northern Rivers list.

        Mick brings out the Big Gig

        Mick brings out the Big Gig

        Whats On Free comedy night next week with visiting and local stars

        Wicked to offer extra performance for RFS fundraiser

        premium_icon Wicked to offer extra performance for RFS fundraiser

        Whats On Some profits will be donated to a local RFS brigade