Towns that will or won’t have Anzac Day services this year

ANZAC DAY LISMORE: At the Lismore main service for Anzac Day 2019.

There are a number of Anzac Day services plaNned for across the region this year, After 2020 saw many Anzac Day services cancelled due to COVID-19.

If you’re looking to honour those Australians who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations, as well as those who continue to serve, we’ve rounded up a full list of what’s on in 2021.

While every care has been taken when this list was complied, it is subject to change with COVID-19 restrictions currently in place for many areas.

Contact your local RSL Sub-branch for further information.

Services on Sunday, April 25:

•Ballina

Dawn Service: Held at RSL Memorial, Grant St from 5.30am.

Restricted to invited dignitaries and guests, Defence Force veterans, and their families.

March: Assemble from 10.15am at River St from Wool Woolworths to Courthouse for a 10.30am start.

The march will be limited to marching veterans, and veterans in wheelchairs or electric scooters.

Main service: The 11am service will involve dignitaries, service organisations, schools, public organisations, and public who have provided prior notice to the Sub-Branch office.

The RSL Memorial Park will be fenced off for COVID restrictions, and controlled access.

Everyone attending the services and or participating in the march is required to be registered using Services NSW, Ballina RSL Sub-Branch, COVID-19 Check-In.

The Ballina RSL Club is only open for Veterans and their families attending the sub-Branch breakfast.

The Club opens to the General Public at 9am.

For information and bookings, phone 02 6686 0133 or email office@ballinasubbranch.org

A man pays his respect at the North Lismore memorial for Anzac Day.

•Alstonville

Dawn Service: There will be no Dawn Service in 2021. Sub-branch members, local veterans and their families however are encouraged to register to attend a small service at the Alstonville RSL Hall.

March: There will be no march through the village due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Main service: There will be no main service in 2021. Sub-branch members, local veterans and their families however are encouraged to register to attend a small service at the Alstonville RSL Hall.

Contact the branch for further details by emailing alstonvilleSB@rslnsw.org.au

•Bangalow

There is no official ceremonies planned for 2021 in Bangalow but those wishing to pay their respects are welcome to pause at the memorial at Bangalow RSL Hall, Station Street, Bangalow.

At sunset, floral tributes laid during Anzac Day could be repurposed to Feros Village, Bangalow, or laid on ex-service graves in Bangalow cemetery

•Broadwater

Dawn Service: Starts at 5.45am at the Rileys Hill, Broadwater Hall

There is no march or main service planned for 2021.

•Brunswick Heads

There is no official ceremonies planned for 2021 in Brunswick Heads.

The Cenopath will be open from 5am and will be left open all day so that people can lay wreaths and pay their respects.

•Burringbar

Dawn Service: There will be no Dawn Service in 2021.

March: Assemble for the march from 8.45am opposite The Elwood cafe on The Broadway Burringbar for a 8.50am start.

Main service: The service commences at 9am at Memorial Reserve, Burringbar

Marshals will ask people to register their attendance using a QR code and their mobile phones. There will also be a manual backup for registration.

ANZAC DAY LISMORE: Sounding Reveille and The Last Post was Jared Roberson from the Lismore city Concert Band on a 1907 Bugle originally used by bugler from London, England in the Great War.

•Byron Bay

Dawn Service: The dawn service will commence at 5.30am in the Byron Bay Services Club, 132 Jonson Street, followed by a breakfast at a small cost.

Veterans Wearing medals no charge.

Club doors will open from 5am to allow for QR Check in.

March: There will be no march in Byron Bay this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Main service: The main service will be held at 11am at the War Memorial Cnr Marvel and Tennyson Street in Byron Bay.

This will be followed by luncheon at the Byron Bay Services Club 12 noon.

The cost of lunch is $20, names must be in by 10am, April 22 for catering purposes.

Contact Secretary 0417 209 884 if you wish to attend the luncheon.

•Casino

Dawn Service: A Dawn Service will be held at Mafeking Lamp Barker and Walker Streets in Casino from 5.30am.

Participants are encouraged to gather at 5. 15am in front Casino RSM Club to march down to Mafeking lamp for service.

Wreaths to be picked up in front Fitzmax

March: Gather at 10am at the Casino Library at Graham Place for a 10.15 start, with the march ending at Casino RSM Club.

The schoolchildren will turn Left into Canterbury Street and stop in front of the Civic Hall.

Main service: There will be no Main service this year at the RSM Club

•Coraki

Main service: Starts at 9. 45am at the Coraki Hotel.

There is no planned Dawn Service or march for 2021.

•Evans Head

Dawn Service: Begins at 5.45am at the Memorial Gardens

Main service: Begins at 10am on Park Street to Woodburn – Evans Head RSL Club.

There is no planned march for 2021.

•Kyogle

Dawn Service: Starts at 5.30am at the Cenotaph, Memorial Park, Summerland Way

March: Assemble at Geneva Street, 9.45 for the 10am march to the Cenotaph, Summerland Way

Main Service: 10.15am at the Cenotaph, Memorial Park, Summerland Way

All participants at Dawn Service, March and Main Service to sign in or use our QR Code facility.

COVID-19 Marshalls will be in attendance

ANZAC DAY LISMORE: At the Lismore main service for Anzac Day 2019, army cadets were in attendance.

•Lismore

Dawn Service: The Lismore RSL sub-branch Dawn Service begins at 5am.

Those wishing to march should assemble prior to 5.10am at the corner of Molesworth and Magellan Sts.

March: The main march commencing at 8.30am at the bottom end of Molesworth St, adjacent to Browns Creek Car Park.

Main service: Another service will also be held at the completion of the march at 9am at the Lismore Memorial Baths, Molesworth Street, where community members will be invited to lay wreaths.

QR codes will be sent to participants partaking in marches and commemorative services and the codes will also be placed in and around the march assembly area and route.

All spectators are to adhere to COVID Social Distancing rules.

For further information, contact the sub-branch on LismoreSB@rslnsw.org.au or 0400252119

•Mullumbimby

Dawn Service: The Dawn Service is held at 4.30am at the Cenotaph opposite the Ex-Services Club.

This will be followed by breakfast at the Club. Free to veterans and $10 for non veterans.

March: The midmorning march will leave at 10.50am from Apex Park.

Main service: A civic service follows directly after the march.

•Pottsville

Dawn Service: There will be no Dawn Service in 2021.

March: Assemble for the march from 7.15am at Pottsville Beach Chemist on Corner of Berkley’s Lane and Coronation Ave Pottsville Beach for a 7.45am march off.

Main service: The service commences at 8am at the Cenotaph, ANZAC Park.

DAWN SERVICE: The 41st Battalion, Royal New South Wales Regiment was in attendance in 2019, where Warrant Officer Class One, Regimental Sergeant Major Michael Newbold stands before the memorial.

•Rappville

Dawn Service: Begins at 5.45am on Nandabah Street

Main service: Begins at 10.30am on Nandabah Street

There is no planned march for 2021.

March: Assemble in Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads, the corner of Boundary and Coral Streets from 10am.

The main parade marches 10.35am from Jack Evans Boat Harbour, Boundary Street, along Wharf Street to the War Memorial in Chris Cunningham Park.

Children’s parade will march at 10.25am, next to the children’s playground.

Main service: Begins at 11am at the War Memorial in Chris Cunningham Park

There is no Dawn Service or planned march for 2021.

•Woodburn

Main service: Begins at 10am at Woodburn Riverside Park.

There is no Dawn Service or planned march for 2021.

Originally published as Towns that will or won’t have Anzac Day services this year