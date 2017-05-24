27°
Town's festival of love

Robyn Hargrave | 24th May 2017 7:00 AM
HARD YAKKA: Volunteers work on building the tea tree fence at Lennox Head in 1967. A pioneer pictorial display will be shown at the Love Lennox Festival.
HARD YAKKA: Volunteers work on building the tea tree fence at Lennox Head in 1967. A pioneer pictorial display will be shown at the Love Lennox Festival.

THE Lennox Head Residents Association will be showing its love for Lennox Head, and the diversity of its work in the town, with a display in the community centre at the Love Lennox Festival on June 3.

Association president Monica Wilcox said the group was "wholehearted and active in caring for our environment, planning for the future and honouring our past and want to share our passion with the community in a fun way to capture our special lifestyle".

Fifty years ago, this passion inspired volunteers to construct a fence of tea tree poles along the beach between the Sport and Recreation Centre and the current hotel to rebuild sand dunes destroyed in savage storms.

The Lennox Head Heritage Committee will commemorate the work of the Lennox pioneers with a pictorial display in the community centre.

Lake Ainsworth's dedicated group of Friends will relay their experiences of working with Ballina Shire Council staff on Monday mornings cleaning up around the lake.

Members of Lennox Community Gardens Inc will be on hand to discuss all things gardening and answer questions relating to their projects, including the proposed first community garden at Ocean Breeze Reserve.

And Coast Care members will talk about their work.

The association also is keen to provide more information on issues affecting Lennox Head, like sand mining on Newrybar Swamp Rd and the Winter Olympic Training Facility.

More information on the festival, organised by the Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce, can be found at www.lovelennox.com.au

Topics:  love lennox festival northern rivers community

Town's festival of love

HARD YAKKA: Volunteers work on building the tea tree fence at Lennox Head in 1967. A pioneer pictorial display will be shown at the Love Lennox Festival.

Residents share passion for Lennox

