Towering bodybuilder blames domestic abuse on ice

An enormous bodybuilder who breached his probation for an ice-fuelled assault on his former partner has been warned by a magistrate that he could easily kill someone were he not to get on top of his drug taking.

Dwarfing others at Cleveland Magistrates Court today Eugene Francis Bradshaw, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of contravene requirement of community based order.

The court heard Bradshaw breached an 18-month probation order he was sentenced to for a common assault and assault occasioning bodily harm in 2018.

Eugene Bradshaw shows off his bodybuilding efforts. Picture: Facebook.

Having completed 80 hours of community service as part of the order, the Middle Park man and car cleaning business owner missed appointments prescribed by his probation order and did not engage with domestic violence services, according to a probation officer.

But it was Bradshaw's propensity for drug-fuelled violence that most concerned Magistrate Deborah Vasta.

"My concern is he is still hiding behind his drug use and I think the drugs were behind his violent behaviour on his last girlfriend on that night, where he could have very easily been charged with unlawful striking causing death," Magistrate Vasta said.

Supported at court by his parents, who defence barrister James Veivers described as notable academics from Warwick, the defendant was said to be ashamed to still be drug dependent.

Mr Veivers said his client had struggled with a five-year addiction to ice and cocaine and had worked full time since opening Bumble Bee Car Care.

Eugene Bradshaw has been warned by a magistrate his ice rage could kill. Picture: Facebook.

The defence further said the man had benefited from a wholesome upbringing and had been three subjects away from completing a Masters degree in physiotherapy before a toxic relationship and ice addiction derailed him.

Pointing to the dock Mr Veivers said his client was well aware should he keep taking drugs where he would end up - a sentiment echoed by the magistrate.

"I think it is the ice," Magistrate Vasta said.

"You are someone who wasn't brought up with violence and yet on a couple of occasions you behaved in a very aggressive and violent manner.

"And that is what ice does to you".

Deemed not suitable for probation by the court Bradshaw was ordered to complete 80 hours of community service.

A conviction was recorded.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

