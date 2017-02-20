Tower built, now the recruits are coming

THAT'S A WRAP: Members of the Ballina Scope Club hand over a donation to Ballina Marine Rescue of $3300. The money was raised through gift-wrapping in the lead-up to Christmas.

SINCE the opening of the new Marine Rescue tower in Ballina in October last year, the volunteer organisation has had at least a dozen new recruits.

Regional operations manger John Murray said the influx of new recruits could be put down to the new building and the publicity for Marine Rescue it had generated.

The new tower, which is air-conditioned and has kitchen and bathroom facilities, is much more comfortable for the volunteers than the old, now-demolished former leaning tower on North Wall.

Mr Murray said the unit was always keen to hear from others who would like to volunteer.

He said joining Marine Rescue was a particularly good experience for youth wanting a future career in the defence force, particularly the navy, or emergency services.

"If you join Marine Rescue as a 16-year-old school student, by the time you leave school, you could have your full coxswain licence,” he said.

All training, including radio training, is provided through Marine Rescue.

Meanwhile, the Ballina Scope Club last week visited the tower to hand over a donation of $3300 raised by club members gift wrapping in the lead-up to Christmas.

Mr Murray said that money would go towards a generator for the new building to keep the radios powered in the event of a blackout.

He said there were a few small things the volunteers would look at installing in the new building that had not been in the original budget for the building.

But overall, he said the volunteers were more than pleased with their new headquarters.

About 200 people had a look through the new tower on Australia Day and their gold coin donations raised $2000, which went towards the $15,900 cost of a new fuel trailer to transport fuel to the rescue vessel.

The official opening of the tower is scheduled to take place in April.

For information about joining Marine Rescue, see marinerescuensw.com.au or phone the Ballina unit on 6686 3831.