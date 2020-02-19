Menu
Gabriel Bascou is recovering in hospital after a random knife attack in New York.
News

Tourist’s throat slashed in random attack

by Olivia Bensimon, Jacob Henry and Ruth Weissmann
19th Feb 2020 10:36 AM

WARNING: Graphic image

A French tourist who was randomly slashed in the neck on a New York street said he never saw the "gratuitous" attack coming.

Video of the gruesome incident shows the 27-year-old victim, identified by sources as Gabriel Bascou, kneeling on the ground in Harlem with blood gushing from his neck, the NY Post reported.

Bascou and his girlfriend were walking out of an IHOP restaurant at about 11am when the stranger ran up and slashed him across the face with a knife, police said.

"I didn't see anything coming. He didn't steal anything from me," Bascou wrote in an Instagram post. "Just a gratuitous blow of absolute violence."

 

Gabriel Bascou recovers in hospital.
Gabriel Bascou recovers in hospital.

 

Mr Bascou is helped following the vicious attack.
Mr Bascou is helped following the vicious attack.

 

Paramedics rushed Mr Bascou to Harlem Hospital, where he was given a tracheotomy and intubated.

"The man slit my throat," he wrote. "I can't talk right now."

His girlfriend, who declined to be named, told The Post her boyfriend was visiting her and had just arrived in town the night before the bloody attack.

"He's on the mend. He's been very lucky," she said. "I'm still scared … I'm apprehensive of leaving the hospital."

Khalief Young, 28, was later arrested and charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, police said.

The NY Post reported that Mr Young lives approximately two blocks from where the incident took place and has randomly attacked at least two others in the past, police sources said.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was republished with permission

