Tourists sucked into ‘sinkhole’ after deluge

A campervan got stuck in a sinkhole near Byron Bay.

TWO Latvian tourists were woken with a shock on Friday morning when their campervan was sucked into the ground at Byron Bay after torrential rain caused a landslide.

The 53-year-old and 51-year-old were camping at Reflections Holiday Park at Clarkes Beach when their Juicy Campervan was washed away about 4.30am after heavy rain caused a rock slide.

The campervan had to be craned out of a sinkhole at near Byron Bay. Picture: Johnnyro/Instagram

The pair told police they were sleeping inside the vehicle when they felt it begin to shake.

Their campervan rolled into a large opening that had formed in the ground.

Trees were also uprooted due to the veracity of water flow.

The pair were not injured but were unable to retrieve their belongings from the sink hole-type crevasse that had formed until Saturday morning.

Tweed Byron Detective Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe told The Sunday Mai l the area remains unsafe and is fenced off.

Detective Chief Inspector Kehoe said the tourists involved were in good spirits and had joked they only planned for sharks on their Australian adventure, not a landslide.

Reflections Holiday Park declined to comment.