Inside creepy new ‘adult-only’ theme park

Virtual reality porn is on the rise in South Korea where a new "adult theme park" offering VR porn experiences has just opened.

The tourist attraction is called Pinxy Adult Theme Park, and it is surprisingly not the first establishment of its kind in the very conservative country, The Sun reports.

Visitors to the attraction are able to see artistic adult works, figurines and snippets of pixelated porn.

The Pinxy adult theme park is now open in South Korea. Picture: Pinxy



The park's website describes its "adult figure" section as "not just normal sexy figures".

"This is about extraordinary harmonisation between sexy figures and high quality love gels, condoms," the site said. "You've got to check this out right now!"

From the outside it just looks like a large shop with a number of private rooms.

VR porn is available. Picture: Pinxy



Adult tech website Sex Tech Guide noted pornographic websites, books, writings, films, magazines, photographs and other materials of a pornographic nature are illegal in South Korea.

This is why the VR porn and other forms of pornographic material at the park will be pixelated, so genitalia is not shown.

Pinxy is said to be hoping to bring new experiences to its visitors, especially with its VR experience room.

Some of the souvenirs on offer. Picture: Pinxy



The room is laid out with lots of headsets on tables around the walls. The headsets show one-minute demo videos of 16 different scenes, from across BaDoinkVR, VRCosplayX, BabeVR, KinkVR and 18VR.

Visitors are expected to sit in the VR experience room together as its designed to be more of a "taster" than an actual porn booth.

Pornography is technically illegal in South Korea. Picture: Pinxy



Getting into the VR section will cost visitors around $13.

Pinxy is also selling adult-themed tech souvenirs in its gift shop and is hoping to update all the rooms it has soon.

