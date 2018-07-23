Menu
The French tourists’ caravan engulfed in flames at Cahills Crossing on Sunday. Picture: Supplied.
News

Tourists’ deadly campervan fireball

by KIERAN BANKS
23rd Jul 2018 9:24 AM

A CAMPER VAN rented by European tourists has erupted in a fireball at a popular tourist destination.

A camper van erupts in flames at Cahills Crossing
The van fully ablaze
Witnesses said the French family of four's van caught fire as it sat in the Cahills Crossing carpark.

Images captured by a visitor showed the van in the moments prior to the flames taking hold.

English tourist Valerie Cihak said everyone was watching the fishermen at the infamous croc-infested crossing when a woman ran over saying the van was on fire.

"She asked if it belonged to anyone and a French lady said 'yes'," she said.

"We all followed her back and we could see the back window was on fire."

The stricken tourists were given a lift to Jabiru by the Arnhem Land tour group, while Anbinik Lodge in Jabiru put the tourists up for the night.

An NT Police spokeswoman said it was not yet known how the fire started and no
injuries were reported.

