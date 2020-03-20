Menu
One of the region’s newest schools, Living School Northern Rivers NSW. Conductor John Stewart shows kids how to plant vegetation at the school premises in Lismore.
One of the region's newest schools, Living School Northern Rivers NSW. Conductor John Stewart shows kids how to plant vegetation at the school premises in Lismore.
TOUGH CHOICE: Are local parents sending kids to school?

Rebecca Fist
20th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
PARENTS of schoolchildren on the Northern Rivers are torn over whether to send them to school amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

With the number of confirmed cases in the area steadily rising to four on Thursday, the community is far from convinced it's safe to send kids to school.

Are you sending your child/children to school at present?

Parents took to Facebook community pages to share their approach.

While some said they were following the advice of authorities, many said they were doing what they could to keep kids at home.

They argued social distancing would be nearly impossible to implement at school, kids can be carriers without symptoms and it was for the safety of those who are more vulnerable to the illness.

Not all parents can afford to do so.

"My child is back once I go back to work," Ballina's Cherrie Lovejoy said.

"Single parents can't afford much time off work."

Kirsty Joy works from home, and is looking after a number of kids at present.

"I understand this is a luxury," she said.

"I also have my friends' kids as they have to work. Everyone has different circumstances and I think we need to do the best we can. My kids go to different schools and both schools are offering online work and hard copies. I asked for these things and they were happy to provide."

Kim Fisher from Ballina said the decision to keep her son home has been taking its toll.

"He misses his mates mostly, that's what's sad is the social side of our lives is diminishing," she said.

While the NSW Department of Education was unable to confirm the absence rate at local public schools, it did confirm more absences than usual were expected this week.

The department is actively encouraging students and staff to stay home if they have flu-like systems, a fever or ongoing cough, to self-isolate for a period of 14 days on arrival to Australia, and to self isolate if diagnosed with COVID-19 or if they have had close contact with a confirmed case.

"In light of these practical measures, we would expect to see a higher than normal rate of school absences," a spokesman said.

